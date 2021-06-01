Menu

Weather

Manitoba faces incoming heat wave: climatologist

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 11:10 am
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips. View image in full screen
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips. (Steve Russell/Getty Images)

If you like it hot, there’s some good news for you in Manitoba’s summer forecast, according to Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips.

“I looked at the models this morning… For southern and central Manitoba, it’s warmer than normal, is what our call is — so if you like that warm weather, there’s going to be lots of it,” Phillips told 680 CJOB.

Read more: Summer heat waves likely the new normal, Winnipeg climatologist says

With a normal high at this time of year in the 22 C region, some of the upcoming weather is approaching record-book territory.

“These are temperatures that are up to a dozen degrees or more warmer than you normally expect,” said Phillips.

“That Friday temperature of 35 degrees … my gosh, it’s not a record, but it’s close to it.”

“All of last summer, we never got to 35 in Winnipeg, so this is very early — and it may very well be the dress rehearsal of the kind of summer we’re seeing ahead.”

Click to play video: 'Heating up: May 31 Manitoba weather outlook' Heating up: May 31 Manitoba weather outlook
Heating up: May 31 Manitoba weather outlook
