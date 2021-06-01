Menu

Canada

City of Waterloo approves backyard chickens but fires remain off limits

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 10:51 am
The city says it will have an education package available for backyard chicken farmers. View image in full screen
The city says it will have an education package available for backyard chicken farmers. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

City of Waterloo council made decisions on two surprisingly contentious issues regarding what people can for in their backyards on Monday night.

It voted to approve a bylaw that will allow people to keep chickens in their backyards, while the louder roosters remain off-limits.

The city says it will establish a registry and have an education package available for all who want to be able to get fresh eggs from their backyard.

In addition, residents will have to visit friends in neighbouring Kitchener if they want to see a backyard fire.

The city says council held a thoughtful discussion before it voted that backyard fires will remain prohibited within city limits.

It says council’s concerns over health and environmental issues were key in making the decision.

