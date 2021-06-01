Quebec’s cannabis corporation appoints interim CEO

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec cannabis corporation has appointed Paul Furfaro interim president and CEO, replacing Jean-François Bergeron, who has departed to head Loto-Québec.

Furfaro joined the corporation, known as the SQDC, about three years ago and became director of branch operations in November 2018.

The corporation’s board of directors is overseeing the recruitment process for a permanent CEO.

The Crown corporation is responsible for the distribution and sale of cannabis in Quebec.

Its goal is to reduce the illegal cannabis market in the province.

Profits from the sale of cannabis products are reinvested in prevention and research.

