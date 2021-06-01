Menu

Canada

Jubilation in Montreal streets after Canadiens down Maple Leafs in Game 7

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 9:32 am
Click to play video: 'Montreal buzzing as Canadiens move onto Round 2 following victory over Leafs' Montreal buzzing as Canadiens move onto Round 2 following victory over Leafs
Fans poured into the streets of Montreal on Monday after the Canadiens series clinching win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of round one of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Dan Spector has more on the electric mood in the city as Montreal moves on to face the Winnipeg Jets in Round 2.

Sometimes life finds a way especially when it involves Montreal beating Toronto.

Montrealers are in celebration mode after the Canadiens defied the odds to down the Maple Leafs in Game 7, after the latter which was in first place in the North Division this season blew their playoff lead.

Habs fans took to the city’s downtown core and rallied outside the Bell Centre after their team clinched a 3-1 win late Monday night.

“I can’t believe they did it,” said David Laanemetz, a fan who described the game as “amazing.”

“We were on the edge of our seats.”

READ MORE: Call of the Wilde — Montreal Canadiens eliminate Toronto Maple Leafs with 3-1 Game 7 win

The victory may have been in Hogtown, but that didn’t stop jubilant city dwellers from honking, cheering and singing in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

The festivities came after a surprising end against Toronto, which had a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Montreal police declared the festivities outside the Bell Centre illegal around 11:15 p.m. and ended up dispersing the last of celebrators around midnight.

“Several people were festive in the city centre and the SPVM police officers were on the scene to supervise and ensure their safety, but there was no overflow,” said police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

“People left without any problems.”

The Canadiens will face the Winnipeg Jets in Round two of the playoffs this Wednesday, which fans are bracing for with anticipation.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve never been so happy to go to Winnipeg,” Olivier Wener said.

—With files from Global News’ Dan Spector and The Canadian Press

