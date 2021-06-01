Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mirvish to open its doors again with Toronto indoor theatre show ‘Blindness’ in August

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2021 8:35 am
David Mirvish stands on the stage at the Princess of Wales theatre in Toronto. View image in full screen
David Mirvish stands on the stage at the Princess of Wales theatre in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Adrian Wyld

TORONTO — Mirvish Productions has announced a new date for what’s billed as Toronto’s first indoor theatre presentation since the pandemic shut down live performance venues.

The theatre giant plans to stage the Donmar Warehouse production of “Blindness,” a socially distanced sound installation, on Aug. 4.

The Canadian premiere of the show will unfold under health and safety measures on the stage of the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Audiences will be limited to 50 people per performance and be seated in pods of one or two.

Read more: Artists pivot talents to offer singing telegrams as COVID-19 keeps live theatre closed

Everyone in attendance, including all staff, will be masked.

Trending Stories

“Blindness” was originally supposed to premiere in the city in November but the second and third waves of COVID-19 halted those plans.

Story continues below advertisement

Mirvish says it feels confident it can schedule the show for August now that Ontario’s vaccine rollout is well underway and the province has announced its three-step reopening plan.

Juliet Stevenson voices the Storyteller/Doctor’s wife in “Blindness,” which traces the rise and end of a global pandemic.

Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens adapted Nobel Prize-winner Jose Saramago’s dystopian novel “Blindness” as a sound installation directed by Walter Meierjohann with sound design by Ben and Max Ringham.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 23.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagTheatre tagBlindness tagMirvish tagPrincess of Wales Theatre tagMirvish Productions tagTheatre Shows tagindoor theatre tagToronto indoor Theatre tagtoronto shows tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers