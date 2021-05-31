Menu

News

B.C.’s police watchdog investigates Prince George shooting

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 10:21 pm
The IIO's mandate is to investigate any incident where police actions or inactions may have caused harm or death to a civilian person.
B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the shooting of a suspect in Prince George.

RCMP said an officer was conducting an investigation near 15th Avenue and Victoria Street around 7 a.m. Monday when a physical altercation ensued with a male suspect.

During the altercation, the officer discharged their weapon striking the man, RCMP said.

Officers provided first aid to the suspect and notified emergency health services, according to RCMP. The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: First Nations demand answers after Vancouver Island shooting

RCMP are not saying why they were initially called out to the area.

The Independent Investigations Office, a civilian-led body that responds to incidents of serious injury or death involving police officers, is looking into the shooting.

