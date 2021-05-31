B.C.’s police watchdog investigates Prince George shooting

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the shooting of a suspect in Prince George.
RCMP said an officer was conducting an investigation near 15th Avenue and Victoria Street around 7 a.m. Monday when a physical altercation ensued with a male suspect.
During the altercation, the officer discharged their weapon striking the man, RCMP said.
Officers provided first aid to the suspect and notified emergency health services, according to RCMP. The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
RCMP are not saying why they were initially called out to the area.
The Independent Investigations Office, a civilian-led body that responds to incidents of serious injury or death involving police officers, is looking into the shooting.
Comments