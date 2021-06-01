COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 1

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

The City of Toronto says it is on track to have more than 70 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the day on Tuesday.

So far, more than1,778,644 people 18 years of age and older have gotten their first shot.

“The Province of Ontario has said vaccination coverage is a key consideration within their COVID-19 reopening plan timelines,” city officials said in a press release.

“As Toronto surpasses 70 per cent first-dose vaccine coverage, there is a need to continue this momentum as reopening plans and the rollout of second doses is set to begin this summer as directed by the Province.”

However, despite the end of the order, the so-called emergency brake (similar to the grey lockdown restrictions under Ontario’s old colour-coded COVID-19 response framework) imposed on a variety of sectors, including businesses, will remain in place until the province moves into the first phase of the reopening plan, which is on track to happen in mid-June.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 699 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

207 were in Toronto

144 were in Peel Region

52 were in York Region

50 were in Durham Region

17 were in Halton Region

Ontario is reporting 699 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest increase in daily cases in seven-and-a-half months as the province climbs out of the third wave. The provincial total now stands at 532,158.

Tuesday’s case count is the lowest daily increase since October 2020 (when 658 new cases were logged on Oct. 18).

It is also the second day in a row case counts are below 1,000.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom and is currently the dominating known strain), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil).

The B.1.1.7 VOC: 126,707 variant cases, which is up by 762 since the previous day,

The B.1.351 VOC: 949 variant cases which is up by 1 since the previous day.

The P.1 VOC: 2,867 variant cases which is up by 45 since the previous day.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,773 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of one death since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 29 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 51 active cases among long-term care residents 96 active cases among staff — down by six and down by nine, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.