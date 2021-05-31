SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Consumer

COVID-19: 125 temporary outdoor patio requests approved, installed in Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 7:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Restaurants, personal services excited to reopen in Stage 1 of Alberta’s ‘open for summer’ relaunch plan' Restaurants, personal services excited to reopen in Stage 1 of Alberta’s ‘open for summer’ relaunch plan
The first of Alberta's three-stage "open for summer" relaunch plan begins Friday and effectively reverses health restrictions brought in three weeks ago, allowing restaurants and personal services to reopen. Sarah Komadina reports live from Whyte Avenue, where patios are expected to be a popular attraction.

On June 1, under the next phase of Alberta’s “Open For Summer” plan, outdoor dining is once again permitted for up to a four-person household group.

The City of Edmonton said Monday it has continued to accept applications for outdoor patios.

Read more: Alberta restaurant owners frustrated as COVID-19 closures cut into prime patio season

As of May 27, there were 144 requests for temporary patios or outdoor retail space and 125 of them have been approved and installed. Nine locations are set to be installed over the next week, the city said, and the remaining 10 location requests are being processed.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton business associations working on street expansion to help restaurants with patio space' Edmonton business associations working on street expansion to help restaurants with patio space
Edmonton business associations working on street expansion to help restaurants with patio space – Apr 10, 2021

“The city is balancing its responsibilities for public safety with the opportunities to provide services Edmontonians enjoy,” city manager Andre Corbould said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are enhancing some programs because it is safe to do so, and are planning ahead for the next steps towards recovery.”

Read more: Stage 1 of Alberta reopening begins June 1, with Stage 2 aimed for June 10

Indoor restaurant dining won’t be allowed until Stage 2, which could come as early as June 10.

Click to play video: 'Premier Jason Kenney defends ‘Open for Summer’ relaunch plan' Premier Jason Kenney defends ‘Open for Summer’ relaunch plan
Premier Jason Kenney defends ‘Open for Summer’ relaunch plan

Stage 2 requires at least 60 per cent of eligible Albertans to get their first COVID-19 vaccine — a milestone Alberta reached on May 28. It also requires hospitalizations stay below 500. As of Monday, there were 439 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Alberta but R value rises slightly

Story continues below advertisement

The city is making curb lane adjustments to create more space for outdoor dining.

The Monday news release said curb lane closures will begin this week along Whyte Avenue to allow for additional physical distancing and to support businesses in the area.

Click to play video: 'Enclosed patios raise concerns among medical experts' Enclosed patios raise concerns among medical experts
Enclosed patios raise concerns among medical experts – Apr 22, 2021

On June 1, the city’s three golf courses will offer nine- or 18-hole play and tee-time bookings. League play, adult and youth golf lessons will resume.

Indoor fitness isn’t permitted until Stage 2, so the city’s recreation centres, outdoor pools and arenas will remain closed until at least June 10.

The city said the Muttart Conservatory, the City Arts Centre, City seniors centres, and indoor spaces at the Edmonton Valley Zoo remain closed.

Read more: Edmonton releases 2021 plans for parks, playgrounds, grass maintenance

Story continues below advertisement

All 73 spray parks will be turned on this summer, the city said. The first ones will start June 1, but it will take up to four weeks for all parks to be fully operational.

Free Big Bin Events will return the weekend of June 5 and 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Callingwood Recreation Centre (17740 69 Ave.) Household items that are too large for regular collection (furniture, appliances, tires, etc.) can be dropped off and disposed of for free.

“We want to remind Edmontonians that preventing COVID-19 is still a priority,” the city said. “Do your part by washing your hands, keeping physically distant and wearing a mask when possible.”

