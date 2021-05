Send this page to someone via email

RBC Convention Centre in downtown Winnipeg was evacuated for precautionary reasons Monday afternoon.

Winnipeg police said there are concerns around a possible gas leak in the area.

RBC Convention Centre has been evacuated for precautionary measures, due to a possible gas leak. Please avoid the area, traffic blocked S/B Carlton/St. Mary, also avoid York/Edmonton. @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 31, 2021

As a result, traffic has been blocked on nearby streets and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

The convention centre is currently the location of a COVID-19 “supersite” vaccination clinic.

