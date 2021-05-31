Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted City of Kawartha Lakes man accused of assaulting Peterborough police officer during arrest

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 1:21 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police say Police say several citizens — including an off-duty officer — assisted in the arrest of a man wanted on a warrant. Global News Peterborough file

A City of Kawartha Lakes man wanted on a warrant faces several charges including assault involving a Peterborough police officer on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 p.m., an officer on patrol pulled over a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Crawford Drive and The Parkway after learning the driver had a warrant out for his arrest by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

Read more: SIU probe man’s injury during arrest outside Peterborough grocery store

Police say when the officer informed the driver of the warrant, the man allegedly resisted arrest and pushed the officer.

Police say several citizens — including an off-duty officer — assisted in the arrest.

Trending Stories

Robert Jolly, 28, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, resisting a peace officer, driving while under suspension, driving with an improper muffler, and driving a motor vehicle with improper tires.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 30, police said Monday.

 

Click to play video: 'SIU probe man’s injury during arrest outside Peterborough grocery store' SIU probe man’s injury during arrest outside Peterborough grocery store
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagKawartha Lakes tagResisting Arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers