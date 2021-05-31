Wanted City of Kawartha Lakes man accused of assaulting Peterborough police officer during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man wanted on a warrant faces several charges including assault involving a Peterborough police officer on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 p.m., an officer on patrol pulled over a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Crawford Drive and The Parkway after learning the driver had a warrant out for his arrest by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

Police say when the officer informed the driver of the warrant, the man allegedly resisted arrest and pushed the officer.

Police say several citizens — including an off-duty officer — assisted in the arrest.

Robert Jolly, 28, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, resisting a peace officer, driving while under suspension, driving with an improper muffler, and driving a motor vehicle with improper tires.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 30, police said Monday.