Province increases funding to Winnipeg RAAM addictions clinics

The province is increasing funding to Winnipeg’s Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinics, Manitoba’s Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery Minister Audrey Gordon announced Monday.

More than $819,000 is slated to go toward the city’s two RAAM clinics as the demand for addictions services has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RAAM facilities are walk-in clinics that provide counselling, connect patients with community treatment programs and primary care providers, and can prescribe medication to help reduce or stop substance use.

The new funding is aimed at increasing staffing and other supports so the clinics, located at 817 Bannatyne Ave. and 146 Magnus Ave., can have greater capacity and make their services easier for Winnipeggers to access.

Other RAAM clinics are in Brandon, Selkirk, Thompson, and Portage la Prairie.

“We know some Manitobans have increased their substance use as a way to cope with the effects of stress and anxiety related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gordon said.

The province said substance-related deaths in Manitoba have risen by almost 95 per cent in the past year, attributing the increase to stress caused by the pandemic, resulting in more anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts, as well as pandemic-related barriers to treatment and people using substances alone due to social distancing guidelines.

“We’ve heard from patients and families that RAAM clinics overall are meeting an important need and improving care for Manitobans impacted by drugs and alcohol,” said RAAM’s medical co-lead Dr. Erin Knight.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a surge in both overdose deaths and demand for services, particularly related to opioids,” Dr. Knight said Monday.

“The Winnipeg RAAM clinics have been most affected by the increased demand, making it more difficult for patients to access same-day care. The funding announced today represents a critical response to the increase in need and will help us to better serve the people who are reaching out for help every day.”

