Canada election: Kenora

The riding of Kenora spans a large swath of northwestern Ontario.

Kenora is Ontario’s largest riding by land-mass but the smallest by population, covering 321,741 square kilometres with only 46,766 eligible voters.

In the east, the riding abuts the provincial border with Manitoba and reaches all the way north to Hudson’s Bay. The southeast border follows the Albany River and the southwest border ends at the Lake of the Woods. It includes many First Nations reserves in northern Ontario.

The riding of Kenora was formed from the previous Kenora—Rainy River riding in 2004. Since then, it has gone between Liberal and Conservative leadership.

Most recently, Conservative MP Eric Melillo was elected to Kenora in 2019, taking the seat from Liberal Bob Nault, who served as MP for one term.

Approximately 47 per cent of the riding’s residents identify as Aboriginal, and 16 per cent of the population speak an Indigenous language, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Conservative: Eric Melillo (incumbent)