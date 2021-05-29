Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air Show Atlantic cancels this year’s event, blames uncertainty around COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2021 4:12 pm
Skyhawks parachuting during anthem at t Atlantic Canada Air Show. View image in full screen
Skyhawks parachuting during anthem at t Atlantic Canada Air Show. Jeremy Keefe/ Global News

Organizers of Air Show Atlantic have announced the cancellation of this year’s event because of ongoing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The air show was scheduled for August 28 to 29 in Debert, N.S.

In a news release, the Nova Scotia International Air Show Association says it has cancelled this year’s production because it can’t create a “safe, executable event” within the time required.

READ MORE: ‘We really improved:’ Air Show Atlantic showcases newest aviation performances

Organizers say they can’t be sure that they will be able to bring performers into the Atlantic travel bubble once it opens.

Trending Stories

They also can’t currently get assurances from Nova Scotia health officials on what restrictions and quarantine requirements will be in place.

Story continues below advertisement

They say most critically, they aren’t in a financial position to risk mounting a show that is largely dependent on gate revenues and good weather.

Click to play video: 'Air Show Atlantic gives back' Air Show Atlantic gives back
Air Show Atlantic gives back – Sep 1, 2019

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagNova Scotia tagAir Show Atlantic tagNova Scotia International Air Show Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers