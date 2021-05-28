SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Health

COVID-19: B.C. reports 317 new cases, 2 deaths as active and average case counts fall

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 6:30 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths' B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers on Friday, May 28. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details and why officials are concerned about transmission of the B.1.617 variant in the province.

British Columbia closed out the week Friday by reporting 317 new cases of COIVD-19 and two additional deaths.

The numbers dropped B.C.’s seven-day average of new cases to 315, the lowest it has been since Nov. 2.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. moves to 8-week gap for second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose

Of the new cases, 73 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 163 were in the Fraser Health region, five were in the Island Health region, 60 were in the Interior Health region and 16 in the Northern Health region.

Active cases fell once again to 3,441.

The number of patients in hospital climbed by six to 292, while the number of patients in critical or intensive care fell by nine to 79.

More than 2.94 million people, accounting for over 57 per cent of B.C.’s population, has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. About three per cent of B.C.’s population has also received a second dose.

On Thursday, the province announced plans to accelerate distribution of second doses, aiming for an interval of eight weeks between first and second shots.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 143,518 total cases, while 1,692 people have died.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry details return to indoor religious services
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry details return to indoor religious services
