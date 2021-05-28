COVID-19: B.C. reports 317 new cases, 2 deaths as active and average case counts fall

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia closed out the week Friday by reporting 317 new cases of COIVD-19 and two additional deaths.

The numbers dropped B.C.’s seven-day average of new cases to 315, the lowest it has been since Nov. 2.

Of the new cases, 73 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 163 were in the Fraser Health region, five were in the Island Health region, 60 were in the Interior Health region and 16 in the Northern Health region.

Active cases fell once again to 3,441.

The number of patients in hospital climbed by six to 292, while the number of patients in critical or intensive care fell by nine to 79.

More than 2.94 million people, accounting for over 57 per cent of B.C.’s population, has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. About three per cent of B.C.’s population has also received a second dose.

On Thursday, the province announced plans to accelerate distribution of second doses, aiming for an interval of eight weeks between first and second shots.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 143,518 total cases, while 1,692 people have died.

