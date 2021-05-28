Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Advocacy group challenging Nova Scotia’s ban on protesting public health orders

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2021 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 hospitalization numbers key factor in easing of restrictions' COVID-19 hospitalization numbers key factor in easing of restrictions
While the number of new COVID-19 cases have dropped in Nova Scotia, the number of people in hospital is still high. And as Nova Scotians await a re-opening plan that’s coming this week, officials say hospitalizations are a key factor in determining when restrictions could ease. Jesse Thomas reports.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says it will launch a legal challenge against a court injunction banning protests against public health orders in Nova Scotia.

The association has argued the injunction, granted last week to the provincial government, amounts to an indefinite, unjustifiable ban on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

It has said it was willing to work with the province to modify the terms of the injunction, but the group released a statement today saying that approach had failed.

Read more: Halifax police make arrests for illegal gatherings following court injunction

The injunction was granted May 14 in advance of an anti-mask protest in Halifax.

That court order prompted police to arrest and fine protesters the next day – but police also handed tickets to people taking part in a nearby pro-Palestinian car rally.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Cara Zwibel, the association’s director of fundamental freedoms, says the injunction bans all protests in the province, including socially distanced demonstrations.

“We tried to work with the government to modify the injunction,” Zwibel said. “The government did not accept our proposed changes to refine the injunction so we will seek to set it aside or vary it through the courts.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.

Click to play video: 'All eligible Nova Scotians now able to book COVID-19 vaccine' All eligible Nova Scotians now able to book COVID-19 vaccine
All eligible Nova Scotians now able to book COVID-19 vaccine
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagNova Scotia tagPandemic tagProtest tagIain Rankin taganti-mask tagCanadian Civil Liberties Association taghalifax protest tagprotest ban tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers