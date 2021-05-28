SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Half of Simcoe Muskoka’s population has received 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 3:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario officials discuss guidelines for booking 2nd COVID-19 vaccine appointment' Ontario officials discuss guidelines for booking 2nd COVID-19 vaccine appointment
Ontario officials on Friday explained how residents can book their second COVID-19 vaccine.

Just over half the population of Simcoe County and Muskoka — 50.2 per cent — has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 5.6 per cent of the population has been inoculated with both necessary doses, according to data from the local public health unit.

The regional milestone comes the same day that Ontario announced it was ahead of schedule in meeting its target of immunizing 65 per cent of adults with a first dose by the end of May.

Read more: Simcoe Muskoka top doc supports return to school as COVID-19 cases dip

Last week, the province announced its three-step reopening plan that it expects to begin the week of June 14.

To enter the first step of reopening, the plan requires 60 per cent of adults to be inoculated with one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while it requires 70 per cent of adults to be vaccinated with one dose and 20 per cent of adults to be immunized with two doses to enter Step 2.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In order to begin the third and final step of reopening, 70 to 80 per cent of adults must be vaccinated with one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 25 per cent must be immunized with both doses.

Currently, people age 12-plus are eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine in Simcoe County and Muskoka.

Read more: COVID-19 — 43 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Some groups are also currently eligible to book their second dose appointment earlier than the 16-week interval, including Indigenous adults and their household members, high-priority health-care workers, long-term care and retirement home staff, essential caregivers, dialysis patients, transplant recipients and some cancer patients.

On Friday, Ontario also announced it’s preparing to speed up the eligibility for second dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments, with people age 80-plus eligible to book on May 31.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagcovid vaccine tagMuskoka covid vaccine tagSimcoe County covid vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers