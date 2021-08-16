Canada election: Haldimand—Norfolk

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Haldimand—Norfolk is located in southern Ontario and borders Lake Erie. It consists of the counties of Haldimand and Norfolk.

Its neighbouring ridings are Niagara—West, Brantford—Brant, Flamborough—Glanbrook, Oxford, and Elgin—Middlesex—London.

Haldimand—Norfolk was represented by Conservative MP Diane Finley since she took the seat in 2004.

On May 11, 2021, she announced her resignation, effective immediately, leaving the seat vacant until a byelection is held.

Under former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, Finley held multiple cabinet posts including immigration, human resources, and public works.

Some 80 per cent of the population in the riding claims European origins, specifically from the British Isles, according to the 2016 census.

