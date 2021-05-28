Menu

Comments

Crime

Alberta man sentenced after assaulting father and shooting at 6 Mounties in 2018

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2021 1:42 pm
Judges bench at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Judges bench at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. The Canadian Press

A man who was in a mental crisis has received a 6.5-year sentence after he assaulted his father and shot at six RCMP officers from the garage of his rural Alberta home.

Destry Sayine, who is 30, pleaded guilty earlier this year for endangering the lives of the Mounties, assaulting his father and two weapons offences.

Read more: Man who shot at RCMP officers near Morinville in 2018 pleads guilty to 5 charges

Sayine was living in the upper level of his parents’ garage in Sturgeon County in March 2018 when he had an argument with his father and threatened to take his own life.

Trending Stories

Court heard that Sayine, who was in the garage, shot at the officers six to eight times when they tried to apprehend him.

The officers, who were not injured, did not fire their weapons and managed to get him out of the garage with the help of police negotiators.

Justice John Henderson gave Sayine credit for time spent in custody, so he faces one more year in jail.

Henderson noted Sayine has had a difficult upbringing that included addiction issues and sexual assault.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
