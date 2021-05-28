Manitobans who got 1st COVID-19 shot on or before April 3 now eligible for 2nd dose

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has again expanded eligibility for those able to book an appointment for their second shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination on or before April 3 is now eligible for full immunization.

Health officials have said those making appointments need to know which vaccine they first received, and the date the dose was given. Personal vaccine information can be found on Shared Health’s website or by calling the local public health office.

Appointments can be made by by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or visiting the province’s website.

All Indigenous people in Manitoba are also eligible to book their second doses, as are Manitobans with certain health conditions.

Health officials have previously said they expect to announce new second-dose eligibility on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

