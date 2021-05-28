SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Another 3,400 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario to shorten interval for 2nd COVID-19 dose for a two-dose summer: Doug Ford' Ontario to shorten interval for 2nd COVID-19 dose for a two-dose summer: Doug Ford
The Ontario government rolls out a new accelerated schedule for second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 162,606 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Friday morning.

This is an increase of 3,414 doses from what was reported the previous day.

Read more: 2nd COVID-19 shots in Ontario to be accelerated, shorten dosage interval

Public health reports that 154,338 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 60.4 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

More than 8,200 people locally have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,363.

Active cases in the city fell by four from the previous day to 108 with another 14 recoveries being reported.

The city’s resolved case count is at 4,216 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 39 remains unchanged after another fatal case was confirmed on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Doug Ford pens letter to educators, doctors asking for advice on reopening schools' COVID-19: Doug Ford pens letter to educators, doctors asking for advice on reopening schools
COVID-19: Doug Ford pens letter to educators, doctors asking for advice on reopening schools

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll climbed to 38 with another fatal case being reported on Friday. It’s the first death related to the coronavirus since May 17.

Trending Stories

Another four cases are being reported in the county as its case count climbed to 1,601.

The number of active cases in the county fell to 42 with another nine people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,521.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Mothers turning to breast milk to protect children too young for COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 46.8 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 5.8 per cent.

There are 19 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including nine in intensive care.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagguelph cases tagCOVID news tagGuelph vaccines tagguelph covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers