Another 3,400 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 162,606 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Friday morning.

This is an increase of 3,414 doses from what was reported the previous day.

Public health reports that 154,338 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 60.4 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

More than 8,200 people locally have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,363.

Active cases in the city fell by four from the previous day to 108 with another 14 recoveries being reported.

The city’s resolved case count is at 4,216 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 39 remains unchanged after another fatal case was confirmed on Tuesday.

2:22 COVID-19: Doug Ford pens letter to educators, doctors asking for advice on reopening schools COVID-19: Doug Ford pens letter to educators, doctors asking for advice on reopening schools

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll climbed to 38 with another fatal case being reported on Friday. It’s the first death related to the coronavirus since May 17.

Another four cases are being reported in the county as its case count climbed to 1,601.

The number of active cases in the county fell to 42 with another nine people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,521.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 46.8 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 5.8 per cent.

There are 19 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including nine in intensive care.

