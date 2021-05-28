COVID-19: Active cases fall to 67 for Peterborough; more pharmacies offering vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Friday afternoon while stating it expects to reach 60 per cent of the eligible population having had at least one vaccine dose by the weekend.

The five new cases and 19 more resolved cases put the overall number of active cases at 67, down from 80 on Thursday. The 1,406 resolved cases make up 94.1 per cent of the 1,493 cumulative cases (an additional case was added to a previous day).

Variant cases increased to 675, up from 669 on Thursday. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Friday. Active outbreaks include:

Fairhaven long-term care: Declared on May 21. Involves a resident and two staff members, according to the city-run facility. The home says the first staff case and resident are linked, however, the second staff case is unrelated.

Workplace in Peterborough County (No. 10): Declared Monday, May 18. Case details not available

Workplace in Peterborough County (No. 9): Declared Sunday, May 17. Case details not available.

Since the pandemic first began, the health unit has dealt with 297 COVID-19 cases associated with 48 outbreaks — an additional four cases since Thursday.

Other COVID-19 data for Friday afternoon:

Vaccination

On Friday, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, said the health unit has administered more than 9,000 vaccine doses over the past week. As reported on Thursday, 79,150 doses had been administered with 72,120 people (58.7 per cent of the eligible population) receiving a first dose; 6,659 people have received a first and second dose.

Salvaterra says she expects the health unit’s jurisdiction (Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation), to reach 60 per cent with at least a first dose by the end of Saturday.

“We’ve seen a dramatic jump — we’ve really turned on the tap,” she said.

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or any time online. Appointments began Tuesday at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre clinic in conjunction with the clinic run at the Evinrude Centre.

Peterborough and area pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients:

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

