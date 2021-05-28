Omemee man wins $2.5M on lottery ticket draw

Send this page to someone via email

An Omemee, Ont., man can thank a store cashier who suggested he try a different lottery game that led to a $2.5-million win.

According to the OLG, Wayne Best, 72, won $2,529,857.80 in the May 15 Lottario draw. He was also $5 on an Encore ticket, bringing his total winnings to $2,520,862.80.

Speaking at the OLG prize centre in Toronto, Best says he’s a regular lottery player and won $8,000 about 25 years ago.

His winning ticket was purchased at Mount Pleasant Convenience on Queen Mary Street in Cavan.

“I don’t normally play Lottario, but I thought I’d try it after the cashier suggested it,” he said.

The father of two shared the emotional news with his wife and son when he discovered his ticket had won.

“I told my son to come over and my wife was screaming with joy,” he said.

Best plans to share his winnings with loved ones, complete some home renovations, buy a car and invest.

A Lottario ticket is $1 and draws are held every Saturday.

It’s the second major lottery prize in the City of Kawartha Lakes this month as a winning ticket purchased somewhere in the municipality will split the $9 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot on May 22. The winner(s) have yet to claim their prize.