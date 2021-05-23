2 Ontario tickets split $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Two ticket holders in Ontario will share the nearly $9 million dollar jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

Each winning ticket is worth just over $4.43 million.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said the tickets were each sold in the Kawartha Lakes area and on OLG.ca.

Meanwhile, a lottery player from the Prairies won the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 26 will be an estimated $5 million.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

