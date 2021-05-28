Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay woman charged with multiple thefts from vehicles: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 10:50 am
Police in Lindsay arrested a woman in connection with a rash of thefts from vehicles. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a woman in connection with a rash of thefts from vehicles. The Canadian Press file

A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces multiple charges in connection with thefts from vehicles.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a woman entering vehicles on Elaine Drive. Officers did not locate the suspect, however, around 6:15 p.m., they responded to another report of a woman — matching the description of the first call — checking vehicle doors in the area of Orchard Park and Sanderling Crescent.

Officers attended the area and located a woman who was in possession of stolen property and drugs.

Read more: Lindsay man charged after rash of vehicle thefts in City of Kawartha Lakes

Julie Mitton, 36, of Lindsay is charged with six counts each of theft under $,5000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one count of possession of a Schedule I substance and failure to comply with release order.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on July 8.

Police on Friday reminded residents to keep their vehicle’s doors locked and windows closed when away from the vehicle. They also advise to never leave vehicle keys in plain view or an accessible area, not keep valuables or packages in a vehicle or keep them well-hidden, and keep all vehicle registration certificates and proof of insurance on you at all times.

Click to play video: 'Protecting your vehicle from thieves' Protecting your vehicle from thieves
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagVehicle thefts tagTheft from vehicles tagElaine Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers