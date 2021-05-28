Lindsay woman charged with multiple thefts from vehicles: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces multiple charges in connection with thefts from vehicles.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a woman entering vehicles on Elaine Drive. Officers did not locate the suspect, however, around 6:15 p.m., they responded to another report of a woman — matching the description of the first call — checking vehicle doors in the area of Orchard Park and Sanderling Crescent.

Officers attended the area and located a woman who was in possession of stolen property and drugs.

Julie Mitton, 36, of Lindsay is charged with six counts each of theft under $,5000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one count of possession of a Schedule I substance and failure to comply with release order.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on July 8.

Police on Friday reminded residents to keep their vehicle’s doors locked and windows closed when away from the vehicle. They also advise to never leave vehicle keys in plain view or an accessible area, not keep valuables or packages in a vehicle or keep them well-hidden, and keep all vehicle registration certificates and proof of insurance on you at all times.