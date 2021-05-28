SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

WHO preparing proposal for next study into origins of COVID-19

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 28, 2021 6:50 am
Click to play video: 'China denies Wuhan lab staff fell ill before COVID-19 outbreak disclosed' China denies Wuhan lab staff fell ill before COVID-19 outbreak disclosed
WATCH: China denies Wuhan lab staff fell ill before COVID-19 outbreak disclosed.

World Health Organization (WHO) experts are preparing a proposal on the next studies to be carried out into the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The United States called on Thursday for the WHO to carry out a second phase of its investigation into the origins, with independent experts given full access to original data and samples in China. Britain made a similar appeal.

READ MORE: COVID-19 origins still need exploring, lab leak theory can’t be dismissed, scientists say

WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a UN briefing on Friday that experts would prepare a proposal for WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, but that there was no set timeline.

Earlier this week WHO’s top emergency expert Mike Ryan said that talks with member states would continue in coming weeks.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

This comes days after the Wall Street Journal broke a story saying three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, months before China disclosed the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Canada supports U.S. investigation into the origins of COVID-19' Trudeau says Canada supports U.S. investigation into the origins of COVID-19
Trudeau says Canada supports U.S. investigation into the origins of COVID-19

The Wall Street Journal said that the report provides fresh details on the number of researchers affected, the timing of their illnesses, and their hospital visits – may add weight to calls for a broader probe of whether the COVID-19 virus could have escaped from the laboratory.

After WHO’s previous investigation into the origins of the virus, the organization said the team wasn’t able to see any piece of evidence to confirm whether a lab leak was behind the transmission of the coronavirus.

© 2021 Reuters
Coronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcovid origins tagcovid origin tagwho covid investigation tagcovid origins wuhan tagwuhan lab leak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers