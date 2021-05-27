Liam Gilmartin is coming to play for the London Knights

Send this page to someone via email

Liam Gilmartin has officially joined the London Knights.

The tall winger from Falls Church, Va., with the skills and hands that made him a top-six scorer on the U.S. Under-18 National Team this past season has signed a standard player agreement that will bring him to London for the start of the 2021-22 season.

Gilmartin had the kind of year most hockey players could only dream about.

He played 23 games with the U.S. National Development Program, 55 more with the U.S. Under-18s and then completed his year at the Under-18 World Hockey Championship in Texas.



Gilmartin was a fourth round selection by the Knights in 2019 OHL Priority Selection. That was the same draft that brought London Stuart Rolofs, Logan Mailloux and Max McCue.

The OHL is planning to start next season on Oct. 7, which is approximately two weeks later than normal. Despite continued discussion of starting dates in 2020-21, the league was never able to get underway.

The six-foot-two-inch, 192-pound winger will join a London roster that will be filled with a number of players who, like him, will be making their major junior debuts and Knights General Manager Mark Hunter expects Gilmartin to have an impact.

“Liam is a very versatile power forward that played a big role with the U.S National Team. We are excited to have a player with a knack for scoring, that can play on the power play and penalty kill and brings grit to our lineup.”

Several scouting services have Gilmartin ranked between 62nd and 126th for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft in July.

Next for London will be their own draft as the 2021 OHL Priority Selection begins on Friday, June 4 with rounds 1-3, and is completed on Saturday, June 5th.

You will be able to hear coverage of Friday nights selections on the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Show at 980 CFPL.ca

