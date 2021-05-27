Kingston, Ont. police seize nearly a kilogram of cocaine after street crime warrant executed

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston man and a man from Elgin, Ontario were arrested and charged after a street crime search warrant was executed.

In late 2020, the Community Street Crime Unit from Leeds, Grenville and Lanark of the Ontario Provincial Police entered a drug investigation leading to two search warrants for residences on Highway 15 in Elgin and Oakview Avenue in Kingston.

On Thursday these warrants were executed resulting in a seizure of nearly a kilogram of cocaine, almost $27,000 in cash, a suspected amount of heroine and some electronics.

Both males were charged with possession of drugs with the purpose of trafficking.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and continues to be led by the Community Street Crime Unit.

