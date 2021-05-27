Menu

Crime

Kingston, Ont. police seize nearly a kilogram of cocaine after street crime warrant executed

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 7:00 pm
OPP street crime warrants led to a large drug and cash seizure at residences in Kingston and Elgin, Ontario. View image in full screen
OPP street crime warrants led to a large drug and cash seizure at residences in Kingston and Elgin, Ontario. Global News

A Kingston man and a man from Elgin, Ontario were arrested and charged after a street crime search warrant was executed.

In late 2020, the Community Street Crime Unit from Leeds, Grenville and Lanark of the Ontario Provincial Police entered a drug investigation leading to two search warrants for residences on Highway 15 in Elgin and Oakview Avenue in Kingston.

Read more: Kingston police bust 2 people with $40,000 worth of fentanyl, cash

On Thursday these warrants were executed resulting in a seizure of nearly a kilogram of cocaine, almost $27,000 in cash, a suspected amount of heroine and some electronics.

Trending Stories

Both males were charged with possession of drugs with the purpose of trafficking.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and continues to be led by the Community Street Crime Unit.

