Wellington County OPP lay 127 fines during Road Safety Week

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wellington County OPP say its officers laid 127 fines during Road Safety Week from May 18-24.

The traffic initiative focused on enforcement of the “Big 4” offences of speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and lack of seatbelts being used.

Police said during the week, they laid 107 speeding fines, nine for failing to properly wear a seatbelt, and four impaired driving charges.

“The vast majority of drivers observed by our officers were operating their vehicles in a safe and considerate manner,” Sgt. Darryl Porterfield.

“We continue to be particularly concerned with drivers who continue to make the conscious decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired, whether it be by alcohol, drugs or a combination of both.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo police lay hundreds of charges during Canada Road Safety Week

Meanwhile, Waterloo Regional Police laid 840 charges during Road Safety Week.

Among the charges, 386 people were caught speeding and 28 were driving without a seatbelt.

— With files from Global Kevin Nielsen

0:30 Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP