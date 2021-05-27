Wellington County OPP lay 127 fines during Road Safety Week

Wellington County OPP say its officers laid 127 fines during Road Safety Week from May 18-24.
The traffic initiative focused on enforcement of the “Big 4” offences of speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and lack of seatbelts being used.
Police said during the week, they laid 107 speeding fines, nine for failing to properly wear a seatbelt, and four impaired driving charges.
“The vast majority of drivers observed by our officers were operating their vehicles in a safe and considerate manner,” Sgt. Darryl Porterfield.
“We continue to be particularly concerned with drivers who continue to make the conscious decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired, whether it be by alcohol, drugs or a combination of both.”
Meanwhile, Waterloo Regional Police laid 840 charges during Road Safety Week.
Among the charges, 386 people were caught speeding and 28 were driving without a seatbelt.
— With files from Global Kevin Nielsen
Comments