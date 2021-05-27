Menu

Health

UBC launches 13-week COVID-19 test trials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2021 5:29 pm
A young woman walks past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., on November 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A young woman walks past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., on November 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

VANCOUVER – The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus.

The university says in a news release that the clinic uses the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit and it will be studying the viability of self-administered tests.

UBC team calls for more widespread use of COVID-19 rapid testing
UBC team calls for more widespread use of COVID-19 rapid testing – May 15, 2021

It says participants can take their own swab from the front of the nose, but a nurse will take also a sample from the upper part of the throat, as is currently done, to make sure the new test is accurate.

It says appointments take about 30 minutes and results are ready in about 15.

Read more: YVR study suggests rapid testing contributes to safer travel

The university says participants must be asymptomatic and over the age of 16, and while those vaccinated can get tested, they can’t take part in the research aspect of the clinic.

YVR study suggests rapid testing contributes to safer travel
YVR study suggests rapid testing contributes to safer travel – Apr 20, 2021

The rapid antigen test kit is currently under review by Health Canada.

“If this self-swab proves to be effective, it has the potential to be used in a number of settings and by the public across the country,” says lead researcher Sabrina Wong.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagPrairies tagCOVID-19 rapid testing tagCOVID-19 rapid tests tagRoche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit a tagubc covid-19 tagUBC COVID-19 rapid testing clinic tag

