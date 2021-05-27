Fleming College offers tuition-free personal support worker training program

Send this page to someone via email

Fleming College in Peterborough has started accepting applications for Ontario’s new accelerated training program for personal support workers.

The program is being offered at Fleming’s Sutherland campus in Peterborough and its Frost campus in Lindsay. The program is part of the Ontario government’s $115-million investment to train up to 8,200 new personal support workers and the government’s overall strategy to hire 27,000 new nurses, personal support workers and allied health professionals within the next few years.

The accelerated PSW training program is a tuition-free opportunity for 6,000 new students and is expected to only take six months to complete, rather than the typical eight months. After three months of coursework and experiential learning in a clinical setting, students will complete the final three months in paid onsite training in a long-term, home or community care setting.

“At a time when there’s a demand for personal support workers in our communities, Fleming is happy to contribute its expertise in health care training to offer the accelerated PSW program,” said Fleming College president Maureen Adamson.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith says the program will help Ontario’s and the area’s seniors.

“Our historic plan to build a modern long-term care system, in which residents receive four hours of direct quality care per day, requires strategic investments; investments that guarantee results for the seniors that deserve it,” said Smith. “Years of neglect cannot be fixed overnight, but today’s announcement is another concrete series of steps in creating a system that puts care at its centre.”

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott echoed the sentiment.

“This tuition-free accelerated program is another example of how our government is working to build a 21st century long-term care system and train more people to deliver the care our seniors deserve,” she said.

The province is also offering tuition assistance to in-process PSW students who started the program at one of Ontario’s publically assisted colleges in January 2021. These students will be eligible to receive a $2,000 grant to help complete their studies, as well as a stipend to complete their clinical placement as part of their training.

