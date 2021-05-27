Menu

Crime

Suspect, 42, arrested in attack on Winnipeg senior

By Juliana Vaccunni Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 2:59 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of knocking a senior over and trying to steal her walker a few weeks ago.

A 42-year-old suspect was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly pushing the victim, who is in her 90s, on May 15.

Police were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. on Portage Avenue near Vaughan Street. The senior was injured when a woman attempted to steal her walker.

The victim was helped by people nearby, said police, and taken to the hospital in unstable condition, where she was later upgraded to stable.

Click to play video: 'Teens arrested for assault of Winnipeg senior left hurt on the street for hours, police say' Teens arrested for assault of Winnipeg senior left hurt on the street for hours, police say
Teens arrested for assault of Winnipeg senior left hurt on the street for hours, police say – Aug 31, 2020
