Suspect, 42, arrested in attack on Winnipeg senior

Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of knocking a senior over and trying to steal her walker a few weeks ago.

A 42-year-old suspect was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly pushing the victim, who is in her 90s, on May 15.

Police were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. on Portage Avenue near Vaughan Street. The senior was injured when a woman attempted to steal her walker.

The victim was helped by people nearby, said police, and taken to the hospital in unstable condition, where she was later upgraded to stable.

