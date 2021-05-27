Menu

Health

New addiction, mental health centre to be set up in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2021 12:57 pm
The province says a dedicated site will better meet the needs of people in Sault Ste. Marie and its surrounding region. View image in full screen
The province says a dedicated site will better meet the needs of people in Sault Ste. Marie and its surrounding region. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Ontario says it’s improving addiction and mental health services in Sault Ste. Marie by supporting the relocation of the Residential Withdrawal Management program.

The program was moved to Sault Area Hospital as a temporary measure following a fire and a flood at the original site in 2020.

Read more: Ontario government to provide almost $15M to expand access to mental health, addiction services

The province says a dedicated site will better meet the needs of people in Sault Ste. Marie and its surrounding region.

Ontario says the new location will provide a community-based facility and access to 20 community residential withdrawal management beds.

Read more: 40% of Canadians struggling with mental health, addiction amid coronavirus pandemic: Ipsos

It will also have key services including close observation, monitoring medical support and education about substance use.

The province says it will give Sault Area Hospital up to $343,000 per year in operational funding to support the future site and improve access to addiction treatment services in the community.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
