SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Over 3,900 new COVID-19 vaccinations given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s reopening plan compared to Alberta’s, BC’s' COVID-19: Ontario’s reopening plan compared to Alberta’s, BC’s
Alberta has released its reopening plan and it’s more “ambitious” than Ontario’s. Experts look at why the Ford government is taking a slower approach than other provinces. Kamil Karamali reports.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 159,192 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Thursday morning.

This is an increase of 3,927 doses from what was reported the previous day.

Read more: Doug Ford pens letter asking doctors, experts whether Ontario schools should reopen

Public health reports that 151,168 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 59.2 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

More than 8,000 people locally have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Thursday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,353.

Active cases in the city increased by two from the previous day to 112 with another 10 recoveries being reported.

The city’s resolved case count is at 4,202 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 39 remains unchanged after another fatal case was confirmed on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'What you should know about getting a second AstraZeneca shot' What you should know about getting a second AstraZeneca shot
What you should know about getting a second AstraZeneca shot

In Wellington County, five cases are being reported as its case count climbed to 1,512.

Trending Stories

The number of active cases in the county fell to 48 with another six people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,512.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 37 remained unchanged; the most recent death was reported on May 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Why is Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan timeline slower than other provinces?

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 51 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 5.8 per cent.

There are 20 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including eight in intensive care.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagguelph cases tagCOVID news tagGuelph vaccines tagguelph covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers