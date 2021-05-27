Over 3,900 new COVID-19 vaccinations given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 159,192 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Thursday morning.

This is an increase of 3,927 doses from what was reported the previous day.

Public health reports that 151,168 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 59.2 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

More than 8,000 people locally have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Thursday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,353.

Active cases in the city increased by two from the previous day to 112 with another 10 recoveries being reported.

The city’s resolved case count is at 4,202 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 39 remains unchanged after another fatal case was confirmed on Tuesday.

In Wellington County, five cases are being reported as its case count climbed to 1,512.

The number of active cases in the county fell to 48 with another six people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,512.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 37 remained unchanged; the most recent death was reported on May 17.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 51 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 5.8 per cent.

There are 20 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including eight in intensive care.

