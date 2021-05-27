Waterloo police lay hundreds of charges during Canada Road Safety Week

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say this year’s Canada Road Safety Week campaign resulted in more than 840 charges being laid.

The campaign, which ran from May 18 through May 24, was focused on motorists being asked to recognize and acknowledge the risks of poor decision-making.

“During Canada Road Safety Week, WRPS focused on targeting the Fatal Four offences – which is impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and not wearing a seatbelt,” Chief Bryan Larkin stated.

“What we witnessed was a lack of regard for other road users and unsafe driving behaviours that are unacceptable on our roadways. This was a disappointing result, but shows our commitment to continue to hold those accountable who put others at risk.”

Among the 840 charges, 386 people were caught speeding and 28 were driving without a seatbelt, while there were 43 distracted driving charges and 21 impaired driving charges laid.

Police say two people were charged with dangerous driving, while the plethora of other offences included improper turns, failing to stop for a school bus, unsafe lane changes, criminal code offences and people driving without insurance.