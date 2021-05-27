Ottawa’s ByTowne Cinema to reopen under new management

Send this page to someone via email

It seems all is not lost for Ottawa’s ByTowne Cinema.

The independent downtown movie theatre was forced to close at the end of last year due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, according to the current owner, the theatre will reopen under new management.

“The new owners plan to continue the tradition of the ByTowne and operate an indie cinema that will offer international films, documentaries and Canadian movies. And in my opinion, they have all the necessary qualities to make it a success,” Bruce White, owner of the cinema, said in a newsletter Thursday.

White did not identify the new owners, nor did he immediately respond to a request for that information.

Story continues below advertisement

In Thursday’s update, he noted that the new owners will soon identify themselves through the theatre’s newsletter, and their plans for the business.

White also forewarned that it may take time for the ByTowne doors to reopen again.

Cinemas will not be able to open until Phase 2 of Ontario’s most recent reopening plan, which will only be implemented when 70 per cent of Ontarians have their first dose of the vaccine.

“It’s my view that, even when theatres and cinemas are allowed to open their doors, attendance caps will be similar to what we had to endure back in 2020. Last summer and fall, we could only host 50 patrons at a time. It doesn’t pay the bills,” White wrote.

In the meantime, White asked loyal patrons to be patient.

“When attendance limits are more reasonable, movies can light up the ByTowne screen again,” he said.

2:03 COVID-19: Ontario’s reopening plan compared to Alberta’s, BC’s COVID-19: Ontario’s reopening plan compared to Alberta’s, BC’s