Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ottawa’s ByTowne Cinema to reopen under new management

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 11:44 am
Ottawa's ByTowne Cinema, forced to close during the pandemic, has been purchased by new owners, according to Bruce White, the current owner. View image in full screen
Ottawa's ByTowne Cinema, forced to close during the pandemic, has been purchased by new owners, according to Bruce White, the current owner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

It seems all is not lost for Ottawa’s ByTowne Cinema.

The independent downtown movie theatre was forced to close at the end of last year due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, according to the current owner, the theatre will reopen under new management.

Read more: Goodbye, ByTowne — Ottawa independent theatre shutting down Dec. 31

“The new owners plan to continue the tradition of the ByTowne and operate an indie cinema that will offer international films, documentaries and Canadian movies. And in my opinion, they have all the necessary qualities to make it a success,” Bruce White, owner of the cinema, said in a newsletter Thursday.

White did not identify the new owners, nor did he immediately respond to a request for that information.

Story continues below advertisement

In Thursday’s update, he noted that the new owners will soon identify themselves through the theatre’s newsletter, and their plans for the business.

Trending Stories

White also forewarned that it may take time for the ByTowne doors to reopen again.

Cinemas will not be able to open until Phase 2 of Ontario’s most recent reopening plan, which will only be implemented when 70 per cent of Ontarians have their first dose of the vaccine.

Read more: What you can do and when under Ontario’s new 3-phase COVID-19 reopening plan

“It’s my view that, even when theatres and cinemas are allowed to open their doors, attendance caps will be similar to what we had to endure back in 2020. Last summer and fall, we could only host 50 patrons at a time. It doesn’t pay the bills,” White wrote.

In the meantime, White asked loyal patrons to be patient.

“When attendance limits are more reasonable, movies can light up the ByTowne screen again,” he said.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s reopening plan compared to Alberta’s, BC’s' COVID-19: Ontario’s reopening plan compared to Alberta’s, BC’s
COVID-19: Ontario’s reopening plan compared to Alberta’s, BC’s
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa tagByTowne Cinema tagbytowne ottawa tagByTowne theatre tagByTowne theatre new management tagbytowne theatre reopening tagByTowne theatre reopens tagottawa bytowne closure tagottawa bytowne reopens tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers