Niagara Catholic District School Board to fly Pride flag in June

The Niagara Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) will join a number of other Catholic boards across Ontario that will raise the rainbow Pride flag for the first time.

In a statement, chair Larry Huibers said the board has recognized the “urgency of acknowledging” Pride week and has agreed to fly the symbolic flag at secondary schools, continuing-education schools and the education centre June 1-6.

“It is not enough to simply tell students and staff who identify as gay, transgender and non-binary that they are loved and supported,” said Huibers.

“Flying the Pride flag is the most universally accepted, visible show of support for all who identify as 2SLGBTQ+, and I am extremely proud of the Board of Trustees for supporting the motion to fly the Pride flag during Pride Week in June.”

Trustees are expected to hold public consultations to decide on future Pride recognitions later in the year in addition to discussions about flag raisings beyond 2021.

Niagara joins a number of other Ontario Catholic boards that will fly the flag this year, including Toronto, Durham and Ottawa.

Last month, Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) trustees voted against flying the Pride flag at its schools following a lengthy discussion.

Several debates, including ensuring all groups would have access to flying flags and the need to erect secondary flag poles, were just some of the items that bogged down the motion.

The District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) says it will also be raising flags at schools and its education centre in June.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) will also raise flags on its properties in June.

