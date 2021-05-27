Menu

Canada

Guelph firefighters knock down blaze at Super 8 motel

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 9:53 am
A large burnt-out hole could be seen on the roof of the Super 8 motel on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
A large burnt-out hole could be seen on the roof of the Super 8 motel on Thursday morning. Supplied

Guelph firefighters have knocked down a blaze at the Super 8 motel in the city’s north end.

Crews were called to the fire near the intersection of Woodlawn Road and Silvercreek Parkway at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Read more: Arson charge laid after fire forces evacuation of Guelph apartment building

Officials said flames were coming from the second storey of the building but the fire was quickly brought under control and put out.

“All occupants of the building had evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival,” the City of Guelph said in a statement.

“There were no injuries to firefighters. One person was transferred to Guelph General Hospital for smoke inhalation.”

Read more: Fatal townhouse fire in Guelph not considered suspicious: police

The city added that the cause of the fire, along with an estimate of damage, is still under investigation.

A large burnt-out hole could be seen on the roof of the motel. It’s unclear if guests have been allowed to return to their units.

