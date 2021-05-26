Menu

World

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO on July 5

By JOSEPH PISANI The Associated Press
Posted May 26, 2021 7:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to step down in 3rd quarter' Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to step down in 3rd quarter
WATCH: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to step down in 3rd quarter – Feb 3, 2021

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has picked a date to step down as CEO.

Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said Wednesday that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5.

Read more: Amazon buys MGM Studios for nearly US$9B

“We chose that date because it’s sentimental for me,” Bezos said during an Amazon shareholder meeting Wednesday. He explained that it was exactly 27 years ago on that date in 1994 that Amazon was incorporated.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. announced that Bezos was stepping down as CEO in February, but didn’t provide a specific date. Jassy, his replacement, currently runs the company’s cloud-computing business.

Bezos, 57 and with a personal fortune of $167 billion, won’t be going far. He will become executive chair at Amazon and focus on new products and initiatives. He also plans to focus on his other ventures, such as his rocket ship company, Blue Origin, and his newspaper, The Washington Post.

Click to play video: 'Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tours fulfillment center, Whole Foods Market store on Wednesday' Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tours fulfillment center, Whole Foods Market store on Wednesday
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tours fulfillment center, Whole Foods Market store on Wednesday – Apr 10, 2020

On Wednesday, Amazon also announced it would buy storied Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more shows and movies to watch.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
