SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. casinos start laying out details for COVID-19 reopening plan

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 7:01 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Premier John Horgan outlines B.C.’s plan to ‘return to normal’' COVID-19: Premier John Horgan outlines B.C.’s plan to ‘return to normal’
WATCH: Premier John Horgan outlines B.C.'s four-step plan to resume activities, visits and travel across the province as the circuit breaker ends and the province looks at how we can safely get back to normal.

B.C.’s casinos have been closed since March 2020 but with the province’s COVID-19 restart plan now in motion, the B.C. Lottery Corporation said it is excited to start planning for the safe reopening of casinos and community gaming centres.

They could open as early as July 1, which would be part of Stage 3 and contingent upon 70 per cent of British Columbians being vaccinated with a single dose.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. lays out restart plan including a return to normal by September

When the facilities do reopen, the BCLC said a number of changes will be made to keep visitors and staff safe.

There will be at least two metres of space between table games, slot machines and other gambling equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

Physical barriers will be used where physical distancing is not possible or where casino employees must interact with players.

Physical barriers will be put up in B.C. casinos where players and staff cannot physically distance. View image in full screen
Physical barriers will be put up in B.C. casinos where players and staff cannot physically distance. BCLC

There will be limits as to how many people can be in the casino at a time, including occupancy for restaurants and lounges.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Highlights from B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan announcement' Highlights from B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan announcement
Highlights from B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan announcement

In addition. table games will be adjusted to those in which cards can be dealt face up as players will not be allowed to touch cards with the exception of Squeeze Baccarat, which utilizes one-time use cards.

Story continues below advertisement
There will be a limited number of people allowed inside casinos and everyone will be asked to stay two metres apart if possible. View image in full screen
There will be a limited number of people allowed inside casinos and everyone will be asked to stay two metres apart if possible. BCLC

More details will be released as B.C.’s restart plan continues.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: ‘By September, masks will be a personal choice’ says Dr. Bonnie Henry' COVID-19: ‘By September, masks will be a personal choice’ says Dr. Bonnie Henry
COVID-19: ‘By September, masks will be a personal choice’ says Dr. Bonnie Henry
Casino staff will be designated to clean machines, tables and surfaces more often. View image in full screen
Casino staff will be designated to clean machines, tables and surfaces more often. BCLC
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagBC Casinos tagBCLC tagBC casinos reopening tagBC casino covid tagBC casino reopen tagBC casino reopening date tagBC casino reopening plan tagBC casino update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers