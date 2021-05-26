Menu

Canada

B.C. climber in critical condition after fall at North America’s tallest mountain

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 26, 2021 3:51 pm
In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. View image in full screen
In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File

A Canadian climber is in critical condition after falling nearly 300 metres (1,000 feet) while climbing Denali, in Alaska.

A statement from Denali National Park and Preserve identifies the climber as 31-year-old Adam Rawski of Burnaby, B.C.

According to the statement, climbers on Denali saw an un-roped man take a tumbling fall from Denali Pass, which is at 5,547 metres.

Guides from the high camp responded, and a park helicopter, which had been out doing glacier monitoring surveys, was able to mobilize for an evacuation.

The statement says the chopper arrived on site within a half-hour of receiving the initial report.

Officials describe Rawski as “alive but unresponsive due to multiple traumatic injuries.”

He was taken to an Anchorage hospital in critical condition.

Denali is North America’s tallest mountain at 6,190 metres.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
