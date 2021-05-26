Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia companies chosen to help build Canada’s first commercial spaceport

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2021 3:30 pm
Stephen Matier, left, president of Maritime Launch Services talks with reporters at a meeting of the proposed Spaceport project team in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. View image in full screen
Stephen Matier, left, president of Maritime Launch Services talks with reporters at a meeting of the proposed Spaceport project team in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Nova Scotia company planning to build Canada’s first commercial spaceport has chosen some local firms to design and build the compound that will house its proposed launch pad.

Maritime Launch Services says it picked Strum Consulting, Stantec, Nova Construction and St. Francis Xavier University, among other organizations to help it launch satellites into orbit.

The company says Stantec will lead the spaceport design team, and Antigonish, N.S.,-based Nova Construction will be involved with building roads and with other civil construction work at the launch site, located near Canso, N.S., in northeastern Nova Scotia.

Read more: Nova Scotia grants 18-month extension for work to begin on commercial spaceport

St. Francis Xavier has been chosen to implement an air-monitoring program for the spaceport with the help of the university’s FluxLab, led by Dr. David Risk.

Stephen Matier, president and CEO of Maritime Launch Services, says the company plans to host an industry day to recruit people from the Guysborough, N.S., municipality to work on the project.

The news comes after Nova Scotia’s Environment Department in March granted the company an 18-month extension to begin construction on the spaceport.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
St. Francis Xavier University tagSatellites tagStantec tagorbit tagMaritime Launch Services tagspaceport tagNova Construction tagStrum Consulting tag

