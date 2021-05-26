Menu

Canada

Indian COVID-19 variant of concern reaches Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 2:36 pm
The Indian COVID-19 variant of concern was reported in Waterloo Region for the first time by Waterloo Public Health on Wednesday.

The agency says four people have tested positive for the B.1.617 variant, which was first identified in India last year.

Read more: Canada may extend travel ban on India, Pakistan as COVID-19 remains concern, feds say

The variant is known as a “double mutant” variant due to a pair of mutations that the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says may confer “immune escape and increased infectivity.”

Scientists are still reportedly working to see how effective vaccines are against the virus.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

There are three other variants of concern that have been found in Waterloo Region, with the U.K. variant becoming the dominant strain in the area.

So far, 3,084 cases have been confirmed to have come from variants of concern with 2,729 of those being linked to the U.K. COVID-19 variant.

*With files from Global News’ Twinkle Gosh and Sean Boynton

