SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan opens its hosptials to ICU patients from Manitoba

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 2:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan ready to help Manitoba with COVID-19 ICU patients' Saskatchewan ready to help Manitoba with COVID-19 ICU patients
WATCH: As COVID-19 continues to strain ICU resources in Manitoba, Saskatchewan is ready to lend a hand.

The Manitoba government transferred at least 18 COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) patients to Ontario last week to free up some of its hospital resources and is now turning to North Dakota and Saskatchewan for similar help.

One patient was expected to arrive in Saskatchewan Wednesday, the first from the bordering province. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the province is in a position to help, having lowered its ICU and hospitalization rates.

“We’re fortunate at the moment with lower hospitalizations than what we have had, and fortunate to have some provincial capacity to offer our neighbours and fellow Canadians in Manitoba,” Moe said.

Read more: 2 more Manitoba ICU COVID-19 patients transferred to Ontario

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said the patients won’t go to Saskatoon or Regina, but rather a hospital outside the major centres.

Story continues below advertisement

SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said the province will make itself available to help out as much as it can.

We have been in discussions with our colleagues in Manitoba and helping them out. As you know, they’re facing some unprecedented challenges with respect to both ICU patients and hospitalizations,” Livingstone said.

Trending Stories

“The teams have directly connected and will continue to connect on a daily basis. We’re planning on using Saskatchewan Health Authorities’ provincial ICU capacity to support Manitoba.”

Read more: Manitoba doctors plea for decisive action to reverse ‘catastrophe’ unfolding in health care

Over the next five days, on a day-to-day basis, Livingstone said SHA will evaluate its ability to support and transfer at least one patient per day.

We are, at this point in time, setting an upper limit of five until we have a greater feeling on what the capacity needs for Saskatchewan will be,” Livingstone said.

“And having worked out things like transport protocols in Manitoba, working on getting consent from families, et cetera, as they have for the patients that they’ve transferred to Ontario.”

As of Tuesday, 30 COVID-19 patients were in Saskatchewan ICUs which is down significantly from a month ago when there were 49.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sask. Health chief medical officer on implications of record-high ICU patients' Sask. Health chief medical officer on implications of record-high ICU patients
Sask. Health chief medical officer on implications of record-high ICU patients – Apr 21, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagSHA tagICU tagIntensive Care Unit tagSaskatchewan ICU tagICU patients tagManitoba ICU tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers