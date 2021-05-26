Over 3,800 new COVID-19 vaccinations given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 155,265 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Wednesday morning.

This is an increase of 3,829 doses from what was reported the previous day.

Public health reports that 147,464 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 57.8 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

More than 7,800 people locally have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting just two new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Wednesday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,341.

Active cases in the city fell by 14 from the previous day to 110 with another 16 recoveries being reported.

The city’s resolved case count is at 4,192 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 39 remains unchanged after another fatal case was confirmed on Tuesday.

2:39 Select Ontarians scramble to book 2nd AstraZeneca dose Select Ontarians scramble to book 2nd AstraZeneca dose

In Wellington County, no new cases are being reported as its case count remains at 1,592.

The number of active cases in the county fell to 49 with another seven people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,506.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 37 remained unchanged; the most recent death was reported on May 17.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 58 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate fell to 5.8 per cent.

There are 21 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including eight in intensive care.

