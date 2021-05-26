3 dead in single-vehicle crash in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Kelowna early Wednesday.

RCMP said they responded to a single-vehicle collision on Gordon Drive north of Cook Road just after midnight.

1:56 Edmonton Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C. Edmonton Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C.

When officers arrived, they found the three occupants of the badly damaged vehicle had died.

Story continues below advertisement

The age and identity of the victims are unknown at this time and there is no word yet on what caused the crash.

In a statement, RCMP said they were in the process of notifying next-of-kin and the BC Coroners Service has been notified.

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road was closed Wednesday as officers continued to investigate.