Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 dead in single-vehicle crash in Kelowna

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 11:17 am
Three people have died in an overnight crash in Kelowna. View image in full screen
Three people have died in an overnight crash in Kelowna. Callum Smith / Global News

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Kelowna early Wednesday.

RCMP said they responded to a single-vehicle collision on Gordon Drive north of Cook Road just after midnight.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C.' Edmonton Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C.
Edmonton Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C.

When officers arrived, they found the three occupants of the badly damaged vehicle had died.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The age and identity of the victims are unknown at this time and there is no word yet on what caused the crash.

Read more: Alberta Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C.

In a statement, RCMP said they were in the process of notifying next-of-kin and the BC Coroners Service has been notified.

Read more: One dead, two injured in North Vancouver head-on crash; alcohol a possible factor

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road was closed Wednesday as officers continued to investigate.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagKelowna RCMP tagkelowna crash tagGordon Road tagKelowna fatal crash tagGordon Road closed tagGordon Road crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers