Crime

Ingersoll teen clocked near Speedsville Road in Cambridge driving 194 km/h: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 10:29 am
OPP allegedly pulled a man from Ingersoll over after he was clocked doing 194 km/h on Highway 401. View image in full screen
OPP allegedly pulled a man from Ingersoll over after he was clocked doing 194 km/h on Highway 401. @OPP_HSD / Twitter

A 19-year-old man from Ingersoll will be without his licence and vehicle for a while after provincial police say he was clocked travelling 194 km/h in Cambridge recently.

On Twitter, OPP said the man was pulled over after he was clocked travelling at high speeds in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Speedsville Road.

Read more: Dozens of Manitoba scofflaws turned away at Ontario border on long weekend: OPP

The G2 driver is facing several charges including stunt driving and careless driving.

Police say he has also had his car impounded for a week and licence suspended for seven days.

Read more: Haldimand OPP begin wearing body cameras as part of evaluation program

The 19-year-old also has a court date in his future.

