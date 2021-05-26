Ingersoll teen clocked near Speedsville Road in Cambridge driving 194 km/h: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man from Ingersoll will be without his licence and vehicle for a while after provincial police say he was clocked travelling 194 km/h in Cambridge recently.

On Twitter, OPP said the man was pulled over after he was clocked travelling at high speeds in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Speedsville Road.

The G2 driver is facing several charges including stunt driving and careless driving.

Police say he has also had his car impounded for a week and licence suspended for seven days.

The 19-year-old also has a court date in his future.

194km/hr – 19 year old G2 driver from Ingersoll. Vehicle stopped on #Hwy401 wb near Speedsville Rd.

He is charged with #StuntDriving Careless driving and other HTA offences #7DayLicenceSuspension #7DayVehicleImpound pic.twitter.com/WGArFAfWWC — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 25, 2021