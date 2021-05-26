‘ET Canada Presents: Help India’ special seeks to raise funds for COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

ET Canada is looking to raise funds for India, which is in the midst of a COVID-19 crisis.

ET Canada Presents: Help India will be a star-studded fundraising special airing on May 31, with reporter Sangita Patel sitting down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a discussion on the global COVID-19 pandemic and how Canadians can lend their support.

“My heart breaks for all those affected by the humanitarian crisis happening in India. I knew we had to do something to help, and find a way to bring Canadians together to lend our support,” Patel said. “We are so grateful for all of the talented artists who are lending their voices to this special, helping us raise funds for those suffering in India right now.”

A number of celebrities will also appear, including Russell Peters, Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, (Never Have I Ever), Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek), Sandy Sidhu (Nurses), television personality Anisha and Lisa Ray (Top Chef Canada), among others.

All proceeds raised during ET Canada Presents: Help India will go towards supporting India’s healthcare system with oxygen, ventilators and medication, promoting COVID-19 vaccinations and safe hygiene practices, ensuring food security and basic survival for vulnerable families, and much more.

“Canadians are generous in times of crisis, and they can make a difference by helping us provide urgently needed medical supplies, food and care to thousands of families affected by COVID-19 in India,” stated Richard Morgan, Executive Director of the Humanitarian Coalition. “Corus and ET Canada are playing an invaluable role in enabling Canadians to respond, and we are grateful for their leadership.”

Canadians looking to donate can do so online at together.ca, by phone at 1.855.461.2154, and can donate $20 by texting TOGETHER to 45678.

‘ET Canada’ airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on Global.

Global News and ‘ET Canada’ are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

