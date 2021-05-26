Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police search for missing London, Ont. woman

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 26, 2021 4:45 am
London police say Kristi-Lynn Kunzer was last seen around 3 p.m. on May 22, in the area of Wellington Rd. and Commissioners Rd. E. View image in full screen
London police say Kristi-Lynn Kunzer was last seen around 3 p.m. on May 22, in the area of Wellington Rd. and Commissioners Rd. E. London Police

London police are requesting the public’s help as they search for a missing 35-year-old woman.

According to police, Kristi-Lynn Kunzer was last seen around 3 p.m. on May 22 in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East.

Police believe Kunzer is possibly in London or the West Elgin area.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manslaughter charge laid after man struck during alleged gas and dash dies: Woodstock police

Friends and family say they were last in contact with Kunzer on Sunday, but have not heard from her since.

Police say Kunzer has blonde shoulder length hair, and is roughly 5’3″ and 124 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact London police.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers