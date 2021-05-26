Police search for missing London, Ont. woman

London police are requesting the public’s help as they search for a missing 35-year-old woman.
According to police, Kristi-Lynn Kunzer was last seen around 3 p.m. on May 22 in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East.
Police believe Kunzer is possibly in London or the West Elgin area.
Friends and family say they were last in contact with Kunzer on Sunday, but have not heard from her since.
Police say Kunzer has blonde shoulder length hair, and is roughly 5’3″ and 124 lbs.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact London police.
