Politics

MPs adopt Bloc motion saying it would be irresponsible to hold election amid COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2021 8:12 pm
Click to play video: '16 Million Pencils: How Canada is preparing for a pandemic election' 16 Million Pencils: How Canada is preparing for a pandemic election
WATCH: How Canada is preparing for a pandemic election – Apr 24, 2021

The House of Commons has adopted a Bloc Quebecois motion that says it would be irresponsible to hold a federal election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 327 MPs from all parties voting in favour of the motion, which says it is the government’s responsibility to do everything possible to avoid calling voters to the polls before the end of the pandemic.

Ontario Independent MP Derek Sloan was the only one who voted against it.

The Liberals had attempted to amend the motion to say it is the responsibility of all parties to avoid a pandemic election, but the Bloc rejected that amendment.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been supporting the minority Liberal government on confidence votes, said earlier today that if the Liberals provoke an election, it would be because they want more power.

He said holding a federal election would come at the cost of Canadians, as COVID-19 cases are still rising in Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Click to play video: 'Canadians split on whether election should be held during COVID-19 pandemic: Ipsos poll' Canadians split on whether election should be held during COVID-19 pandemic: Ipsos poll
Canadians split on whether election should be held during COVID-19 pandemic: Ipsos poll – Apr 18, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
