MPs adopt Bloc motion saying it would be irresponsible to hold election amid COVID-19

The House of Commons has adopted a Bloc Quebecois motion that says it would be irresponsible to hold a federal election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 327 MPs from all parties voting in favour of the motion, which says it is the government’s responsibility to do everything possible to avoid calling voters to the polls before the end of the pandemic.

Ontario Independent MP Derek Sloan was the only one who voted against it.

The Liberals had attempted to amend the motion to say it is the responsibility of all parties to avoid a pandemic election, but the Bloc rejected that amendment.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been supporting the minority Liberal government on confidence votes, said earlier today that if the Liberals provoke an election, it would be because they want more power.

He said holding a federal election would come at the cost of Canadians, as COVID-19 cases are still rising in Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador.

