Canada

3 wolfdogs put down after attacking woman on rural Nanaimo property

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 7:28 pm
RCMP along with other first responders were called to this rural property south of Nanaimo after a woman was attacked.
RCMP along with other first responders were called to this rural property south of Nanaimo after a woman was attacked. Allen Felker

A 69-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital Tuesday after being attacked by three wolfdogs on a rural property south of Nanaimo. B.C.

Police said they were called after 10 a.m. to the home in South Wellington and learned the three animals involved are a mixture of wolves and domestic dogs.

They were being housed in a secure pen on the property, police said.

Read more: Misunderstood wolfdogs get permanent home at Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary near Calgary

The woman entered the pen, as she has done many times in the past, and was attacked by the animals for unknown reasons.

Police said her husband was able to get into the pen and help his wife out. She was able to walk out with his assistance.

RCMP along with other first responders were called to this rural property south of Nanaimo after a woman was attacked.
RCMP along with other first responders were called to this rural property south of Nanaimo after a woman was attacked. Allen Felker

Aside from police, B.C. Conservation Service, Emergency Health Services and Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department responded.

The woman was transported by ambulance to the Nanaimo airport where she was transferred by air ambulance to Victoria.

The three wolfdogs were put down, police confirmed.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
